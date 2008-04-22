Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

God I could use a robot massage.

A Mobile's Missing Dot Kills Two People, Puts Three More in Jail

If Darwin was alive, I'm sure he'd put this down to natural selection. Sad but true.

SOLo is Lounge Table and Solar Powered Charger For Your Gadgets

One day, every coffee table will be a gadget charger.

Laser Walls Unnecessarily Update the Stoplight

Instead of virtual laser walls, why not invent a flying car?

Psystar Update: First Pictures of Their Sign

I don't believe it. Could they possibly be legit?