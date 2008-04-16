Brando's Jaw-Tastic Solar Charger Will Power All Your Gizmos

This mashup from Brando takes some of Thanko's electric vampire universal charger idea and the "survival" solar charger and mixes them into one multi-purpose device. Its adjustable contact teeth mean its jaw can grab onto and charge a wide range of batteries, it's got a set of adapters to suit different mobile phones and has a USB output for your iPod and the like. Better yet, you can charge up its 1,350 mAh internal battery up by sunlight, USB or AC adaptor. Basically you'll never be without a source of power for your gadgets. And it's got an LED torch. Is there a better power gizmo out there? [Brando]