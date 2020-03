Sometimes the "Keep It Simple Stupid" principle and product mashups really do work: like this multipurpose mobile phone charm from Brando. Unclasp it and there's a USB-to-phone cable for data and charging, customisable with plugs that suit your mobile phone or mini-USB device. Flick a switch, slot in a MicroSD card and it's a card-reader/USB memory stick. Couldn't be neater. Available in five colours for a ridiculous US$9. [Brando via BBGadgets]