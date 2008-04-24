Brando 3-Way USB Hub Doesn't Need Power Brick

See those two USB plugs on this hub gizmo from Brando? They're what makes this thing a little bit neat, even if its looks aren't anything special. Most USB hubs need to draw energy from a power brick if you're going to load them up with much more than a memory stick and charge up a gadget. But this one plugs into two USB ports on your PC for more juice, so you can connect up to three different devices and charge or sync your phone or camera at the same time via the mini-USB connector. It's available now for US$12. [Brando]