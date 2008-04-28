Brando 3-Port Hub + Mini-USB Cable is Useful

Brando has given the quirky R&D team the week off. In the meantime, they've actually got the innovative group into replace them, and the new clan has come up with something that's actually useful—a three socket USB hub, with a USB charging cable. The two nice features here are 1). The price point of $12 and 2). The fact that there is no need for an external power supply. Instead, the hub will connect to both USB ports on your laptop and draw enough power to charge up a device via USB mini cable, whilst simultaneously offering up 3 non-powered ports. So, you lose two ports, but gain three and one power positive cable—Kreb's cycle, eat your heart out. [Brando via Gadgetell]