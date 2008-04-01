How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Brainwashing Goggles Help You Quit Smoking, Learn to Kill the Easy Way

I've always found effort to be pretty unbecoming. I mean, working hard at something totally increases the worry lines in your face, making you look all old and ugly. No thanks! I'm staying pretty for life! That's why I'm definitely buying a pair of these Cyber MC brainwashing goggles.

It's not really clear how the Orange Dream software helps you do things like lose weight, quit smoking or meditate, but the general assumption is that it flashes images in your face Clockwork-Orange style to reprogram your brain to associating delicious, flavourful cigarettes with something unappealing like third degree burns or mining accidents.

I don't care how it works, I just want to be able to sit sedentarily and not have to put any uglifying stress on my sprightly young body. Don't I deserve at least that? [Aving via Hallyu Tech]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

