Here's a brain machine made from an old pair of shades with customised lenses by Okini393939. Stick 'em on and you have an instant meditation session thanks to the flashing lights and sound. I particularly like the instructions he put on the inside of the lenses—check it in the pic below.

Made from a miniPOV device, Okini393939's shades cost a fraction of the versions you get in the Sharper Edge, innit? [MAKE]