Bow and Mallow Transforms You Into a Sticky Ted Nugent

Whether you're walking through a dark city alley or stalking prey in wilder terrain, Nuge knows you should always be armed, preferably with a bow. That's where this crossbow-ish marshmallow shooter comes in. Just pop a load of Stay Pufts into the Bow and Mallow's magazine, draw back the bowstring and let fly the marshmallows of war. The US$20 weapon supposedly fires up to 30 feet; my own experience with more primitive marshmallow blasters leads me to believe that they are probably not lying. [Product Page via Nerd Approved]