Body-Laptop Woolly Jumper Offers Privacy, Warmth and a Big Bucket of Ridicule

A couple of years ago we introduced you to the privacy scarf, which was based on the same principle as this body-laptop woolly jumper, but lacked its homemade, knitted style. The idea is intended to provide "privacy, warmth, and concentration in public spaces," but in the end it just makes you look like an epic douche. And if you think this thing is useless, get a load of the keyboard jumper/glove after the break.

Thankfully, these designs are only concepts at this point. [Flickr and Sternlab via Mr. Gadget via Gearfuse]