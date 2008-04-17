How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Body-Laptop Woolly Jumper Offers Privacy, Warmth and a Big Bucket of Ridicule

A couple of years ago we introduced you to the privacy scarf, which was based on the same principle as this body-laptop woolly jumper, but lacked its homemade, knitted style. The idea is intended to provide "privacy, warmth, and concentration in public spaces," but in the end it just makes you look like an epic douche. And if you think this thing is useless, get a load of the keyboard jumper/glove after the break.

Thankfully, these designs are only concepts at this point. [Flickr and Sternlab via Mr. Gadget via Gearfuse]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles