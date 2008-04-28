Body Armour and Fashion Collide in the Urban Security Suit

Designer Tim Smit had a vision: somehow unite people's need for personal security with fashion. So he created the Urban Security suit concept, a neoprene outfit with carefully placed kevlar panels— the biggest over the heart area. The neoprene lets you move easily, the kevlar shields your internal organs, and there's a gasmask to protect you from airborne toxins. It looks pretty interesting, in a dystopian future, Bladerunner-ish kind of way, though we're not sure of its popular appeal. Maybe emo kids of tomorrow will be sporting something like it? ... as long as it comes in black. [Yanko]