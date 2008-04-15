How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Boa Sleeve Is Condom For MacBook Air, Only Stronger (We Checked)

Forget that tired old manila envelope joke, a new case by a company called Boa may just be the snuggest, sleekest wrapper for your MacBook Air. The Fashion Sleeve is plush-lined and offers what Boa calls "minimalist protection." At just .65mm thin, it's allegedly the thinnest Airbook case on the market. After seeing the pic, though, we theorised we could go thinner still by slipping a (large) condom over the thing. Here are the video results of our failed attempt to invent the official Gizmodo condom MBA case:

So, it works. Kind of. Seven failed attempts, largely punctured by the Air's surprisingly sharp edges (plus occasional clumsiness with fingertips during stretching), one successful try achieving a maximum coverage of 30% of the laptop. That's from a standard European condom, mind you. You may still want to experiment at home with some Magnums.

And now we really need a Boa case to wipe all that icky lubricant from the Air's outsides: Its synthetic micro-knitted fibers will wipe the aluminium clean of fingerprints and dust (hopefully lube, too) as you slide it in and out. See guys? We suffer for you, we really do. Anyway, the Boa Fashion Sleeve is available now for US$30 each, in a choice of 21 spring-theme colours with more colours available in the summer. [Boa]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles