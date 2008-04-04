Blu-ray Awareness Hits 60%...Hooray?

According to a recent poll by research firm Interpret, 60% of the U.S. is "aware" of Blu-ray. So does this actually mean anything? We're not so sure. While brand recognition is important, it doesn't appear that Interpret asked those polled to interpret what the hell Blu-ray really meant. Our guess is that if you asked the public some basic questions (Can Blu-ray players play normal DVDs? Will Blu-ray play on a standard def TV? What new features does Blu-ray bring?) that the 60% statistic would drop abruptly. Why doesn't Sony just run a simple commercial Q&A? We don't need hip marketing. We just need a clear explanation. [cepro]