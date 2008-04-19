Bluetrek Updates Their Weatherproof Bluetooth Headset to X3

It's been more than two years since Bluetrek dumped their X2 headsets onto the world, which is more than enough time to perfect the design and functionality to make this X3 even better. Is it? Based on the stats, the talk time has decreased from 14 hours to 8, but has gone from 14 grams to 12 grams. It's also cheaper than the original was, with a US$59 price tag and a launch date of June. Why would anyone need a weatherproof Bluetooth headset? Don't look at us like we're the only ones who call their accountants in the shower. [ElectricPig]