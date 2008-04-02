Bluelounge Sanctuary Charging Station Has All The Wires You Need

We've seen neat and tidy ways to stick all your charging gadgets in one place before, but the new Sanctuary charger takes the biscuit by having all the wires and plugs you may need already built in. Ok, so it's actually got a power source with 11 different types of plug plus a USB socket under its lid, but that means it's apparently compatible with over 1,500 gizmos. Add in the fact that its looks are actually not bad, and you've got a winner. With one drawback: all that adapter-plug goodness means it costs US$129.95. So you'll really have to want cable tidiness to buy this. [Bluelounge via Geeky gadgets]