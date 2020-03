So, here's the thing. In February, HD-DVD breathed its last. In March, Netflix announced that it was quadrupling its Blu-ray selection. And now! Mid April! Blockbuster announces it is rolling out Blu-ray throughout its 4,000 stores in the US, as well as over the border in Canada, after a successful trial run in 1,700 of its outlets. *clapclapclapclapclap* [Blockbuster via Home Theater]