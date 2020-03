While we've known that Blockbuster was looking to get into digital distribution since they bought Movielink, according to a very confident Reuters, Blockbuster will be announcing a streaming set top box for customers to download movies directly to their televisions (a la Vudu, Apple TV, etc). That's an important point, as Reuters stood firm that it will specifically not be a service for TiVo or Xbox 360 but a product offering a service. Herein lies the mistake. [Reuters]