Blaser Battle Fukuoka Pits Robots With Lasers Against Robots With Lasers

Take eight robots, divide them into two teams, set them loose in a miniature city, and arm them with non lethal lasers—but tell them to kill one another. It's like semi-ethical dog fighting from the future. And we love it. Our Google Translate is a little rusty, but in the team game mode, each robot could be shot 9 times with the prerequisite of deactivating for 5 seconds between each death. There were other interesting factors (like bases) and all sorts of rules to thwart cheaters (no strafing). So, are you ready to see the video?

Little robots are decidedly less menacing when captured in full motion as opposed to clever stills. Even with the fog machine and sound effects.