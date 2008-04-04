BlackBerry Users Get XM Radio, Excuse to Take Phones Into Bathrooms For US$7.99 a Month

I used to sleep through class by tuning my mobile's FM radio to a classical station, sitting in the back, and putting a jacket over my face, so this XM Radio on BlackBerry is pretty spectacular news. All you need is a BlackBerry 8800, 8700, Pearl or Curve and US$7.99 a month. You'll get 20 "exclusive" XM channels (list after the jump), and you can download the app here or text "XM" to 47201. Time for a nap. Since this uses the phone's regular data connection, you hopefully won't be forced to wear giant ridiculous looking headphones in order to get reception.
LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2008 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — CTIA Booth #4544 —
XM (Nasdaq: XMSR), the nation's leading provider of satellite radio with
more than 9 million subscribers, and QuickPlay Media, the leader in mobile
TV and video solutions, today announced that XM Radio Mobile has selected
QuickPlay's OpenVideo(TM) as the first media management platform to make XM
Radio Mobile universally available on select BlackBerry(R) smartphones from
Research In Motion (RIM). The service, which can run across major U.S.
mobile service providers' networks, enables consumers to get 20 exclusive
XM channels of commercial-free music and 24-hour comedy programming for
just $7.99 per month with an option for a complimentary 24-hour trial.
The XM Radio Mobile offering provides BlackBerry smartphone users with
unlimited access to a wide selection of the most popular commercial-free
music channels, including XM's 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s decade channels,
20on20 (Top 20 Hits), Ethel (New Alternative Rock), The City (Hip-Hop/R&B
Hits), XMU (Indie Rock), Watercolors (Easy Jazz) and Highway 16 (New
Country Hits). Customers can also listen to XM comedy channels, The Virus
(outrageous uncensored talk) and XM Comedy (uncensored comedy).
"Together with QuickPlay, XM Radio Mobile will provide BlackBerry users
with access to a compelling selection of XM's acclaimed music and comedy
programming virtually anywhere they go," said Vernon Irvin, EVP and Chief
Marketing Officer, XM Satellite Radio. "Today's announcement reinforces
XM's commitment to making our industry-leading content available to
consumers in ways that fit their lifestyles."
All XM channels are easily accessed via a simple user interface with
graphical icons for content genres and channels. While listening to one XM
Radio Mobile channel, users can see the song title, artist and album, as
well as what's currently playing on other XM Radio Mobile channels.
Subscribers can also multi-task as XM Radio Mobile can run in the
background while the user accesses other data applications on their
BlackBerry smartphone.
BlackBerry smartphones supported by the XM Mobile Radio service require
BlackBerry Device Software 4.2 or higher and include the BlackBerry(R) 8800
Series, BlackBerry(R) 8700 Series, BlackBerry(R) Pearl(TM) Series and
BlackBerry(R) Curve(TM) Series smartphones with a BlackBerry data plan on
major U.S. mobile carrier networks. The service, and a complimentary
24-hour trial, is available via a downloadable application that can be
easily accessed by visiting http://www.xmradio.com/bb from the BlackBerry
smartphone's browser, or by texting "XM" to 47201 and clicking on the
download link provided. Subscribers can opt to have their purchase charged
to their credit card or where available billed directly to their service
provider.
"QuickPlay Media is thrilled to partner with XM, the leader in audio
entertainment, to offer BlackBerry smartphone users the ability to easily
discover and enjoy music and comedy from XM Radio Mobile, regardless of
which U.S. service provider they subscribe to," said Wayne Purboo,
president and CEO, QuickPlay Media. "Additionally, we are proud to continue
to expand our portfolio of services for the BlackBerry platform, including
the first audio streaming service for BlackBerry, called QuickPlayer; and
the first free video streaming service for BlackBerry, called
VideoStreams."