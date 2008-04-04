BlackBerry Users Get XM Radio, Excuse to Take Phones Into Bathrooms For US$7.99 a Month

I used to sleep through class by tuning my mobile's FM radio to a classical station, sitting in the back, and putting a jacket over my face, so this XM Radio on BlackBerry is pretty spectacular news. All you need is a BlackBerry 8800, 8700, Pearl or Curve and US$7.99 a month. You'll get 20 "exclusive" XM channels (list after the jump), and you can download the app here or text "XM" to 47201. Time for a nap. Since this uses the phone's regular data connection, you hopefully won't be forced to wear giant ridiculous looking headphones in order to get reception.

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2008 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ — CTIA Booth #4544 —

XM (Nasdaq: XMSR), the nation's leading provider of satellite radio with

more than 9 million subscribers, and QuickPlay Media, the leader in mobile

TV and video solutions, today announced that XM Radio Mobile has selected

QuickPlay's OpenVideo(TM) as the first media management platform to make XM

Radio Mobile universally available on select BlackBerry(R) smartphones from

Research In Motion (RIM). The service, which can run across major U.S.

mobile service providers' networks, enables consumers to get 20 exclusive

XM channels of commercial-free music and 24-hour comedy programming for

just $7.99 per month with an option for a complimentary 24-hour trial.

The XM Radio Mobile offering provides BlackBerry smartphone users with

unlimited access to a wide selection of the most popular commercial-free

music channels, including XM's 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s decade channels,

20on20 (Top 20 Hits), Ethel (New Alternative Rock), The City (Hip-Hop/R&B

Hits), XMU (Indie Rock), Watercolors (Easy Jazz) and Highway 16 (New

Country Hits). Customers can also listen to XM comedy channels, The Virus

(outrageous uncensored talk) and XM Comedy (uncensored comedy).

"Together with QuickPlay, XM Radio Mobile will provide BlackBerry users

with access to a compelling selection of XM's acclaimed music and comedy

programming virtually anywhere they go," said Vernon Irvin, EVP and Chief

Marketing Officer, XM Satellite Radio. "Today's announcement reinforces

XM's commitment to making our industry-leading content available to

consumers in ways that fit their lifestyles."

All XM channels are easily accessed via a simple user interface with

graphical icons for content genres and channels. While listening to one XM

Radio Mobile channel, users can see the song title, artist and album, as

well as what's currently playing on other XM Radio Mobile channels.

Subscribers can also multi-task as XM Radio Mobile can run in the

background while the user accesses other data applications on their

BlackBerry smartphone.

BlackBerry smartphones supported by the XM Mobile Radio service require

BlackBerry Device Software 4.2 or higher and include the BlackBerry(R) 8800

Series, BlackBerry(R) 8700 Series, BlackBerry(R) Pearl(TM) Series and

BlackBerry(R) Curve(TM) Series smartphones with a BlackBerry data plan on

major U.S. mobile carrier networks. The service, and a complimentary

24-hour trial, is available via a downloadable application that can be

easily accessed by visiting http://www.xmradio.com/bb from the BlackBerry

smartphone's browser, or by texting "XM" to 47201 and clicking on the

download link provided. Subscribers can opt to have their purchase charged

to their credit card or where available billed directly to their service

provider.

"QuickPlay Media is thrilled to partner with XM, the leader in audio

entertainment, to offer BlackBerry smartphone users the ability to easily

discover and enjoy music and comedy from XM Radio Mobile, regardless of

which U.S. service provider they subscribe to," said Wayne Purboo,

president and CEO, QuickPlay Media. "Additionally, we are proud to continue

to expand our portfolio of services for the BlackBerry platform, including

the first audio streaming service for BlackBerry, called QuickPlayer; and

the first free video streaming service for BlackBerry, called

VideoStreams."

