Blackberry 9000 Specs from Leaked RIM Documents

Fresh off the auction block, Boy Genius has cribbed some internal RIM documents about the Blackberry 9000, or more specifically its OS 4.6 software. Here are the salient bits: The browser is supposed to be a lot better, with AJAX and CSS 2.1 support, not to mention inline video streaming. The picture library is improved and shows photos from internal and external memory; there's smart playlists for music; and picking up Wi-Fi is supposed to be easier than ever. Not to mention HSDPA all over the place. If you still want more, head over to BGR. [BGR]