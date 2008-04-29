How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Blackberry 9000 Already for Sale, Sorta Kinda

The Blackberry 9000 isn't due out till July or August, but a pair of distributor pre-release models have already hit eBay and been purchased by two anonymous buyers. Remarkable not only for the legit-looking set of new pics confirming HSDPA and the 4.X OS, but also because this powerseller apparently has a time machine at his disposal, reaching all the way back pre-August 2007 to get 'em. If you're reading this and happen to be one those lucky buyers, hit us up. Course, we're still waiting for the Blackberry that's over 9000.

blackberry 9000blackberry 9000blackberry 9000blackberry 9000

[eBay, Thanks iomatic]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles