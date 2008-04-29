Blackberry 9000 Already for Sale, Sorta Kinda

The Blackberry 9000 isn't due out till July or August, but a pair of distributor pre-release models have already hit eBay and been purchased by two anonymous buyers. Remarkable not only for the legit-looking set of new pics confirming HSDPA and the 4.X OS, but also because this powerseller apparently has a time machine at his disposal, reaching all the way back pre-August 2007 to get 'em. If you're reading this and happen to be one those lucky buyers, hit us up. Course, we're still waiting for the Blackberry that's over 9000.

[eBay, Thanks iomatic]