Bender Webcam Records You Doing Disgusting Things, Meatbag

Reader Matt heard my pleas when I saw the Mr. Burns webcam and decided to take it upon himself to create a one of a kind Bender webcam from scratch. Well, not exactly from scratch—he used a pre-made Bender and a pre-made Creative Live! Video cam—but he did somehow shove the two together to make one insanely great peripheral. What would make this even better than it already is is if Bender could respond to whatever you were doing, ordering you to bite his shiny metal arse or exclaiming that he's back, baby. Nice work, Matt. [EBAY]