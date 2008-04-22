Ben Wilson's Monocycle Calls for Pert Buttocks

Designed for the XXIst Century Man exhibition in Tokyo, this monocycle by Ben Wilson is pretty damn cool. While not as ornate as last year's steampunk monocycle, Wilson's one-wheel wonder is stunning in its simplicity, like many of the other product designs on his website. The Brit, who has several other bike designs under his belt, claims to be a fan of propulsion "ever since cycling for the first time without stabilisers." The XXIst Century Man exhibition, curated by Issey Miyake, is in Tokyo at 21_21 Design Sight until July 6. [Dezeen and Ben Wilson Design]