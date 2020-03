It looks like the PS3 is finally getting some hot mod love from console modding's reigning wizard, Ben Heck. We don't really have all the details since he hasn't officially announced the project yet, but the display looks like it's the one he used for the Xbox 360 Elite laptop, for a true 720p picture. He's obviously been levelling up his already formidable powers though, 'cause this is one of his most polished projects yet. [Ben Heck, Thanks Wallop]