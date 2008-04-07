Beamz Infomercial Is Most Stupid Promo Video in History

We saw the Beamz Laser Music System in pictures last week, but little we knew then how totally demented, how amazingly asstupid and musically retarded this "synthesiser music system" could be in real life. Watch the video after the jump and marvel at the bozonic "one man rock band," the loungetard "quiet reverie," or the male-bonding "jam session."

"Everybody sounds great!" they say. Seriously, I had to check twice to see if this was a Conan O'Brien skit or not. Unfortunately, we knew it's just the worst infomercial and product in the history of the internet, available for US$600 on April 15. And you have to love the Sharper Image comment when someone asks "are you using pre-sets? It seems that this is just signaling when to play a pre-set?" in YouTube:

The answer depends on the definition of 'pre-sets'. Yes, the product has voices and samples assigned to each beam, but the music itself is generated algorithmically by the beamz software. The user's playing technique determines when and how much of the sounds/melody stream is triggered thus creating a potentially different arrangement with each use.

Please, don't buy this product. [Gizmodo]