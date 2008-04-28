BatMP3 Kills Villains as You Listen to Music on Your BatEars

Not having enough with his multi-billion dollar industrial conglomerate, Bruce Wayne keeps whoring his Batman brand for everything that can be manufactured using plastic in China. This the Batman MP3 player, shaped like a 2.75-inch black batshuriken, with 1GB of RAM inside, compatible with Windows and Mac OS X, and stereo headphones shaped as bat ears.

It will be out in June or July 2008, for a suggested retail price of $US80, and endless mocking from your friends and colleagues. [Popbox Collectibles]