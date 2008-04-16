Bathtub Bookcase Is Perfect Match for Stairs Bookcase

If you thought the London's apartment stair bookcase was the coolest thing since Martha Stewart introduced you to vacuum-packing underpants with you still inside, check this beautiful bathtub bookcase (or viceversa) by Italian company Antonio Lupi. Part of the Biblio collection, it's made in wood and corian, the adamantium-hard material made by Dupont. And as their giant UFO and boat after the jump show, it's not their only cool bathtub.
