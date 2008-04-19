Ballmer: Vista is a 'Work in Progress'

Microsoft CEO and sweat machine Steve Ballmer recently called Vista a "work in progress," acknowledging some of the mistakes Microsoft made in rolling out the latest version of Windows and hinting that they're considering keeping XP on the shelves a bit longer for people who still don't want to upgrade.

The biggest lesson he learned from Vista's problems? How long it took for it to come out. "Certainly, you never want to let five years go between releases. Can we just sort of kiss that stone and move on? Because it turns out many things become problematic when you have those long release cycles."

And he also acknowledged that a lot of people just want to stick with XP, so while as of now it'll come off the shelves on June 30th, it might end up sticking around a bit longer.

In the meantime, we have some customers — a lot of customers — using Vista. A lot of customers. And we have a lot of customers that are choosing to stay with Windows XP. And as long as those are both important options, we will be sensitive and we will listen and we will hear that. I got a piece of mail from a customer the other day that talked about not being able to get XP anymore. We responded, XP is still available. And I know we're going to continue to get feedback from people on how long XP should be available. We've got some opinions on that, we've expressed our views.

Does this mean that if enough people write him letters about wanting to use XP, they'll keep selling it indefinitely? We'll have to wait and see. [Seattle PI via Crunchgear]