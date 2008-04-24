Ballmer Says Microsoft Ready for Future Without Yahoo

According to Steve yesterday, that $44.6 billion offer to buy Yahoo is "a lot of money," which comes as no surprise to anyone. But he followed it up by saying Microsoft is "prepared to move forward alone without Yahoo." Is he threatening to walk away? One suggestion to explain this is that employees inside Microsoft are uncomfortable: online services staff are wary about job futures, and others are worried the take-over will divert manager's attention off the key Microsoft business itself. What do you think guys? Is this it for the deal? Or is it just another tactic in the game? [WSJ]