Bald Kung Fu Baby Kicks Ass

Kung Fu Kidz, he's really not very tall.

Kung Fu Kidz, bald like a billiard ball.

He's got pants, some black pants,

and the looks of baby Spock.

When the going gets tough, he's really rough,

with a Hong Kong Phooey chop (Hi-Ya!)

Kung Fu Kidz, he's really not very tall.

Kung Fu Kidz, bald like a billiard ball.

Kung Fu Kidz, he's fan-riffic (gong!)

(watch him in action, to the tune of Hong Kong Phooey, after the jump)

This future classic of the intarwebs, hours of fun and millions of possibilities, awaits in some hidden warehouse for your US$6.99 order. Hi-Ya! [Product Page via NerdApproved]