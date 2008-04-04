Bagetty Wiener Microwave

There's apparently a market out there catering to people who don't want to use a one-size-fits-all microwave, as evidenced by the Ultra-Mini Microwave we reviewed yesterday, and this Bagetty elongated microwave. Instead of being relatively boxy like traditional models, this thing is long and tube-shaped, making it perfect for hot dogs, wieners, franks, sausages, bratwurst and other long meat. It's just a concept, meaning you won't have to make the very difficult decision of whether or not you want to purchase one. [Martin Zampach via The Design Blog via DVice]