Originally thought to be another one of those obscene Japan-only gamer perks, the limited edition Metal Gear Solid 4 gun-metal grey PS3 is going to be infiltrating the US after all. But it might be easier to procure an actual Metal Gear than one of these babies—the official Playstation blog warns that the package is going to be a "VERY, VERY Limited Edition bundle!" [Playstation Blog via Kotaku]