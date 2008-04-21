How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

AVIC-F High-End Navigation Systems from Pioneer Rocks Voice Control

Talking to your gadgets is the first sign of madness, but people who insist on doing it should look at Pioneer's AVIC-F systems. The three models, the AVIC-F700BT, AVIC-F900BT and the AVIC F90BT all have a type of voice control developed by Pioneer alongside VoiceBox Technologies, which filters out the "um" and "ah" in everyday conversations to decipher your commands.

All three models have iPod connectivity, Bluetooth, MSN Direct, DH radio, XM and SIRIUS Satellite radio, CD and DVD-playback, as well as the advanced conversational voice recognition system. There's a 5.8-inch hi-resolution touch panel display, USB interface and SD card slot, plus maps from Tele Atlas of the US, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. Available in June, the three models will cost US$850, US$1,100 and US$1,200, respectively.

AU: Pioneer have announced the AVIC-F900BT for Australia, due for release at the end of Autumn. No price yet, but essentially the same, except with WhereIs Australian mapping and no US-only satellite radio services.

[ecoustics.com]

