Auto Healther Does Complete Body Massage, Robotically

Remember the massage pants? Well, automated massage seems to have taken a step further on from those with the Dainichi Auto Healther Reiz DZ-270: it's a robo-table that can massage you from your head to to toe. You just select your program from the touchscreen, lie back, pull the hood over, switch on some music on the built-in audio system and let its robot kneaders wiggle around under the bed surface. It's even clever enough to adjust its speed and pressure to suit which bit of you its dealing with, and has heating too. If you prefer your relaxation delivered with robotic precision rather than the fingers of a trained person, then you'll have to fork out around US$13,500 for this. [Akihabaranews]