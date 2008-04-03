AT&T Surface Retail Demo: Buying a Mobile Phone Finally Doesn't Suck

AT&T just ran us through a demo of what shopping with Microsoft's Surface at their stores is gonna be like. It's wayyy better than dealing with an embittered, ill-informed retail drone. You can dynamically check out coverage, smoothly zooming in and out for a fantastically detailed view of where you might get 3G, for instance. You can throw a phone on there and mess around with its features, or even better, slap two on the table and compare them head-to-head, feature-to-feature. Of course, it'll also sell you more shit, like the whole range of device accessories, or ringtones and media.