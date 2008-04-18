AT&T Mobile TV Launch Date, Channels and Pricing

Boy Genius has some more details about AT&T's imminent mobile TV service, adding to what AT&T Mobility CEO Ralph de la Vega told us earlier. It's going to launch May 4, and there will be three packages: Limited (US$13/month), Basic (US$15) and Plus (US$30). It's the exact same as what Verizon VCast offers, price and channel-wise, except that AT&T has CNN and Plus tosses in an "exclusive" Sony pictures channel. Full listings below.

•Limited Four channels: Fox Mobile, CBS Mobile, NBC, and NBC News

•Basic Nine channels: Fox Mobile, CBS Mobile, NBC, NBC News, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, CNN Mobile and ESPN

•Plus Same nine channels, plus Sony Pictures

Unless there's some other sweetness to Plus we haven't heard about, that means the Sony channel costs you 15 bucks a month. Verizon's US$25 top tier V Pack also throws in unlimited airtime, browsing and email—hopefully that's a part of AT&T's Plus package. [BGR]