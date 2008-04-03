How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AT&T Could Release a Customised 'AT&T' Android Phone

When we spoke to AT&T Mobility CEO Ralph De La Vega a few months ago, he said AT&T was open to the possibility of Google's Android phones being on their network. Today, at CTIA, he followed up on this and said that he's already met with Google executives and is "encouraged by the idea that an Android phone could host AT&T branded apps."

AU: This is interesting – I'm sure we'll see a similar outlook from the Australian networks when Android phones become available.

A possibility was to take an Android phone and shove AT&T's own money-generating apps onto it, such as MediaFLO mobile TV. "One of the things we were looking for was that it was truly open and that you could put other features and applications on it," which means the fact that AT&T can completely customise up an Android device means it's that much more likely you'll be able to use one on AT&T. Or, you could always just get one of the dozens of other GSM Android phones due out in the next few years, unlock it, and take it onto AT&T yourself. [Gearlog]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix streaming the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

How Does Jaskier Get 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher' Out Of His Head? Britney Spears

Netflix’s The Witcher was a television juggernaut—not just because of Henry Cavill or his wigged locks, but also because of that oh-so-catchy jingle, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” Unfortunately, the gift of song is also a curse for actor Joey Batey, who’s been stuck with the addictive tune for months.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles