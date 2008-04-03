AT&T Could Release a Customised 'AT&T' Android Phone

When we spoke to AT&T Mobility CEO Ralph De La Vega a few months ago, he said AT&T was open to the possibility of Google's Android phones being on their network. Today, at CTIA, he followed up on this and said that he's already met with Google executives and is "encouraged by the idea that an Android phone could host AT&T branded apps."

A possibility was to take an Android phone and shove AT&T's own money-generating apps onto it, such as MediaFLO mobile TV. "One of the things we were looking for was that it was truly open and that you could put other features and applications on it," which means the fact that AT&T can completely customise up an Android device means it's that much more likely you'll be able to use one on AT&T. Or, you could always just get one of the dozens of other GSM Android phones due out in the next few years, unlock it, and take it onto AT&T yourself. [Gearlog]