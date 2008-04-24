Asus' VX3 Lamborghini Laptop Arrives, Costs 2% of Real Lambo

Asus just gave a new look and hardware upgrade to its <a href="http://gizmodo.com/gadgets/laptops/asus-vx1-lamborghini-laptop-hands-all-over-predictably-faster-than-hummer-laptop-193809.php

">Lamborghini laptop. The VX3 edition has a 12.1" screen, weighs 3.6 lbs, and features such luxe amenities as a sapphire-crystal lens on the built-in camera, a handmade leather palm rest and a titanium alloy hinge. There is also the "authentic" Lamborghini logo to show all the kids at school what car you really want to drive when you're a balding 45-year-old with a sizable investment portfolio and two ex-wives. The PC specs aren't bad, but to be expected in a US$3,300 laptop: 320GB HDD, a NVidia GeForce 9300 graphics card, Intel T9300 Core2 Duo chipset and 4GB of RAM, plus HSDPA wireless. [Asus]