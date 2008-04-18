ASUS M70 One Terabyte Laptop Screams "FIRST!!!"

For the digital pack rats, the ASUS M70 (which was quasi-announced at CES) looks to be the first stock laptop to support a full terabyte of storage (a feat achieved by packing dual 500GB Hitachi Travelstar drives). So what do you do with all that data? Store HD videos to play back on the built-in 17" WUXGA screen displaying 1920x1200 resolution, listen to audio through the four built-in Altec Lansing speakers, or use the M70's HDMI port to watch your footage on your surely larger, more impressive, second mortgage of a television you've got in your living room. Oh, and for those who could care less about storage, the M70 packs facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, Blu-ray "support", and integrated webcam. Here are the full specs:

M70 Specification

Intel® Centrino® Processor Technology

- Intel Core™ 2 Duo T7500 ~T7700/T8100/T8300/T9300 Processor

- Mobile Intel® PM965

- Intel® PRO/Wireless 4965ABGN Network Connection; Intel® PRO/Wireless 3945ABG Network Connection (optional)

Genuine Windows Vista®

- Genuine Windows Vista® Business

- Genuine Windows Vista® Ultimate

- Genuine Windows Vista® Home Premium

- Genuine Windows Vista® Home Basic

M70SA: ATI Mobile Radeon HD3650 with 1G VRAM (500GBx2)

M70SR: ATI Mobile Radeon HD3470 with 256MB VRAM

DDRII 667MHz, 2 up to 4GB*; Support Intel Turbo Memory

*Depends on OS support

Built-in 1.3M pixel swivel webcam

12.5" HDD 500G/ 9.5" HDD 160/200/250/320G; Support Dual HDD: up to 1 Terra HDD (500GBx2)

