Asus Essentio CS5110 Is World's Smallest PC (With Fully Embedded Discrete Graphics, That Is)

I'm not sure there's room enough to install one of these bad boys, but Asus' new little desktop is supposedly the world's smallest PC that can still support a fully embedded discrete graphics card for gaming and high-def video. With HDMI and 7.1 audio output, it could make a nice Blu-ray player. Because of a thermal cooling module that "insulates heat from the cooling fan," it manages to idle at a relatively low 24dB noise level. Still, it's not super small, at 11 inches wide by 3 inches tall, and besides that, sources don't say exactly what graphics card Asus chose to fully embed. We do like that satin-finish codex design, though. [Fareastgizmos.com]