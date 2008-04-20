Asus Eee PC 900 Hits U.S. May 12 for US$549

We'd heard that Asus's bigger, badder Eee PC would be getting an early launch next month in Asia but it looks like the US won't have to wait very long either. Crave's Asus sources are telling them it'll launch stateside on May 12 for US$549. That's definitely a bit more than the long-rumoured US$500 pricepoint. Is it worth it?

You're getting a pretty significant spec and comfort upgrade for the money—but breaking the US$500 mark pushes it past super cheap, and very possibly out of the category that the original Eee helped to create. So, US$550. You guys still interested, or too much? [Crave]