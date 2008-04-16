Astronomer's Watch Tells Best Time to Watch the Skies

At first glance this watch looks pretty ordinary, until you notice the lack of minute hands and the 24-hour dial around the edge. It's actually designed to help amateur astronomers work out the best conditions for sky-watching, so it tracks sunset and sunrise, moon phase and moonrise/set times. All you have to do is tap in your location from one of its 583 pre-programmed cities, and its combination of hands and detailed LCD displays will tell you all you need to know. If only it could predict the cloud-cover conditions, eh? You're going to have to really enjoy astronomy if you want to buy it, though: it's US$495.95 from Hammacher Schlemmer. [OhGizmo]