ASIMO To Conduct Orchestra - Another Reason Why Robots Are Better Than Us

Is there anything ASIMO can't do? We've already seen Honda's robot extraordinaire play soccer, shake hands, dance better than us and know when it needs a recharge. Now it's going to rub in its superiority by conducting the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
The special appearance is to raise awareness of the DSO's music education program. ASIMO will be conducting the orchestra's rendition of "Impossible Dream" to open the concert, although we hope that it will have the opportunity to break out a little bit of Styx's "Mr Roboto" for some fun.
The concert happens on May 15.