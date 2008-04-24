AquaJelly and AirJelly Robot Jellyfish At Home In the Water or the Sky

Festo, the same company that brought us the Air Ray robot last year, have developed yet another graceful robot inspired by a creature of the sea. In fact, they have developed two versions, both based on the common jellyfish: the AquaJelly and the AirJelly. According to Festo, the AquaJelly is "an artificial autonomous jellyfish with an electric drive and an intelligent, adaptive mechanical system." Apparently the idea is to have several of the robots autonomously working together using a communication system comprised of Zigbee short-range radio on the surface and LEDs when underwater. More info and videos after the break.