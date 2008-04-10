Apple Virtual Operator Patent Opens Way to Free Carrier Selection

Remember the rumours about Apple becoming a Mobile Virtual Network Operator, which were constantly buzzing before the announcement of their exclusive deal with the Death Star? Well, the usual USPTO archeologists have discovered a patent showing their system to dynamically select carriers using an iTunes MVNO ID:

The patent was filed on October 2006, so clearly Apple was toying with the idea while they were negotiating with carriers. Does this mean they will go the MVNO way anytime soon? Given the support and conditions that the different carriers through the world are providing, I doubt it. But it definitely means that they have it in mind, perhaps as plan B.

[USPTO via Unwired Review]