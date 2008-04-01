How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Sued for iMac Display Deception, Steve Jobs Suspected Closet Megatron

The hyenas are grouping again to grab the chops of Apple with yet-another-class-action suit. This one claims that the iMac's 20-inch display has been marketed as having the same features as the iMac 24-inch. Looking at Apple's web site, their case seems weak. The technical term, I believe, is bloody frikkin stupid:

Rich, vivid color. No matter what you like to do on your computer — watch movies, edit photos, play games, even just view a screen saver — it's going to look stunning on an iMac. That's because iMac now features a glossy display with glass cover that makes graphics, photos, and videos come alive with richer colours and deeper blacks.

The lawyers behind the case claim that "Apple is duping its customers into thinking they're buying 'new and improved' when in fact they're getting stuck with 'new and inferior. Beneath Apple's 'good guy' image is a corporation that takes advantage of its customers. Our goal is to help those customers who were deceived and make sure Apple tells the truth in the future."

Maybe I'm blind, even if I have been working with Photoshop since the early nineties, but after seeing the iMac 20 and iMac 24 side by side, I can't hardly notice the difference. And the fact is that photos and the whole interface look stunning on them. And Apple never claims it's the same screen, so I can't see what's wrong with Apple's promotional material.

Maybe it's time to start dismissing this kind of "Let's Get a Big Chunk of the Rich Corporation Shareholder's Money" just because we can. What do you think? Do you think the iMacs show such a difference? And even if there's one measurable one, does Apple text seem misleading to you? [Street Insider]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles