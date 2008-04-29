Apple Store Retail Employees Getting New Shirts, Slogans, Impatient Attitude

IFO AppleStore has info the new clothing design for Apple Retail employees, who will swap out their current job titles for slightly different ones that represent Apple's iPod and iPhone business more. The "Mac Genius" will be come just "Genius", for example, and there will be six different slogans for each guy. We know it's old hat to mock Apple users and Apple Retail for being slightly smarmy and, well, kind of douchey, but these shirt slogans after the jump kind of reinforce the reason why.

* Specialist: "I can talk about this stuff for hours"

* Concierge: "I know people"

* Creative: "All gain, no pain"

* Genius: "Not all heroes wear capes"

* Manager: "My house is yours"

* Back-of-house: "Some artists use a canvas, I use boxes"

