Apple i Keynote Parody is Spot On

College Humor is running a parody of Steve in Keynote mode, we know it isn't the first or won't be the last, but it has some of the Steve's actions, crowd reactions and the overall atmosphere pretty much down to perfection. On top of all that, it does a good job at making us laugh—just look at the damn product description! The sketch even includes a commercial demonstration, and the whole clip is quality through and through. Hit the link for the video and then let us know if you'd be first in line to purchase the i. We definitely would—hey, it's chromy, glassy and shiny. [College Humor]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

