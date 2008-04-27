Apple i Keynote Parody is Spot On

College Humor is running a parody of Steve in Keynote mode, we know it isn't the first or won't be the last, but it has some of the Steve's actions, crowd reactions and the overall atmosphere pretty much down to perfection. On top of all that, it does a good job at making us laugh—just look at the damn product description! The sketch even includes a commercial demonstration, and the whole clip is quality through and through. Hit the link for the video and then let us know if you'd be first in line to purchase the i. We definitely would—hey, it's chromy, glassy and shiny. [College Humor]