Apple Attacks NYC Over GreeNYC Logo, Steve Jobzilla to Destroy Central Park Next

Apple has filed a formal opposition to NYC's GreeNYC campaign over its new logo, saying that the city's looped apple infringes its own trademark. While Steve's mob says the eco-logo will "seriously injure the reputation with which [Apple]has established for its goods and services." New York's response? "The city believes that Apple's claims have no merit and that no consumer is likely to be confused."

The NYC logo which, ironically enough, seems to be an apple drawn from an infinite loop, (ha!) has been appearing on bus shelters, hybrid taxis and shopping bags from Whole Foods. The Cupertino gang's claim for trademark infringement is, however, hard to prove with a logo, as its key issue is likelihood of confusion or dilution, according to an SF lawyer specialising in trademarks.

This dispute is the third time Apple has been involved in trademark infringement claims—remember its battle with the Beatles' Apple Corps, and Cisco Systems about who had the right to use the iPhone name?

The GreeNYC campaign applied for a trademark on its logo back in May 2007, whilst Apple's opposition, and NYC's counterclaim was filed four months later, on September 18. Next step, apparently, is to commission some independent surveys, known as mall-stop surveys, to see if Apple has a leg to stand on. The final decision will be made by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the patent office. [Wired]