Android Beta Running on HTC TyTN II

The Windows Mobile hackers over at XDA forums seem to have gotten Android working on an AT&T Tilt (HTC TyTN II), meaning that eventually you might be able to get an Android phone working without actually buying a particularly "Android" phone. The stability is pretty nonexistent, but you can see that it actually works insofar as you can load it up on top of Windows Mobile and do stuff with it. Entirely replacing the phone with Android's ROM is another story, but if anyone can do it, the nerdlingers on XDA can. [XDA Developers via WM Experts via Boy Genius]