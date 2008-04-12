How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Android Beta Running on HTC TyTN II

The Windows Mobile hackers over at XDA forums seem to have gotten Android working on an AT&T Tilt (HTC TyTN II), meaning that eventually you might be able to get an Android phone working without actually buying a particularly "Android" phone. The stability is pretty nonexistent, but you can see that it actually works insofar as you can load it up on top of Windows Mobile and do stuff with it. Entirely replacing the phone with Android's ROM is another story, but if anyone can do it, the nerdlingers on XDA can. [XDA Developers via WM Experts via Boy Genius]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles