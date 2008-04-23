AMD X3 Tri-Core Processor Reviewed (Verdict: Get a Quad-Core Chip)

Maximum PC has reviewed AMD's tri-core 2.4GHz Phenom X3 8750 CPU. It performs like you'd expect—in between quad and dual cores. Fine, but it's US$195. You can pick up AMD's top quad core, the X4 9850 for only US$235, or Intel's Q6600 (which mercilessly beat down the X4 9850 in benchmarks) for US$224 now, or hell, US$200 in a few weeks. So just get a quad core. Maximum PC also hints that a Core 2 Duo might keep pace with the tri-cores, but they're keeping that under wraps for now, bastards. [Maximum PC]